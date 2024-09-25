Solar Geomagnetic Storms & Earth’s Infrastructure

Your newspaper enjoys a vast readership. Through this letter, I would like to draw attention to public concerns raised since the recent solar geomagnetic storm in early August 2024, which highlighted our vulnerability to space weather. Triggered by solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs), the storm caused disruptions in satellite communications, GPS systems, and power grids. NASA labelled this storm one of the most powerful in the current solar cycle, with a peak Kp index of 8.0. The European Space Agency reported brief signal losses among spacecraft, while GPS systems in North America and Europe experienced interference. Geomagnetic waves also caused power fluctuations and disruptions in Canada’s electrical grid.

While beautiful auroras were visible as far south as Texas and northern Italy, the long-term consequences of such solar activity are far more critical. As our reliance on technology grows, so does the potential disruption caused by solar storms.

Governments and scientists must enhance early warning systems, fortify infrastructure, and educate the public about these threats. As we approach the solar cycle’s peak, preventive measures are crucial.

May Allah grant us the wisdom, protection, and strength to tackle these challenges and safeguard our future.

AAMNA KHALID,

Wah Cantt.