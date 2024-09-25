Wednesday, September 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Solar Geomagnetic Storms & Earth’s Infrastructure

September 25, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

Your newspaper enjoys a vast readership. Through this letter, I would like to draw attention to public concerns raised since the recent solar geomagnetic storm in early August 2024, which highlighted our vulnerability to space weather. Triggered by solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs), the storm caused disruptions in satellite communications, GPS systems, and power grids. NASA labelled this storm one of the most powerful in the current solar cycle, with a peak Kp index of 8.0. The European Space Agency reported brief signal losses among spacecraft, while GPS systems in North America and Europe experienced interference. Geomagnetic waves also caused power fluctuations and disruptions in Canada’s electrical grid.

While beautiful auroras were visible as far south as Texas and northern Italy, the long-term consequences of such solar activity are far more critical. As our reliance on technology grows, so does the potential disruption caused by solar storms.

Sindh CM hails safe city project progress

Governments and scientists must enhance early warning systems, fortify infrastructure, and educate the public about these threats. As we approach the solar cycle’s peak, preventive measures are crucial.

May Allah grant us the wisdom, protection, and strength to tackle these challenges and safeguard our future.

AAMNA KHALID,

Wah Cantt.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1727154792.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024