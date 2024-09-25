Wednesday, September 25, 2024
SU completes server upgradation work: Spokesperson

Our Staff Reporter
September 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  The spokesperson of Sindh University Jamshoro has issued a statement acknowledging that technical fault in the university’s web server has been rectified; therefore, aspirants could submit their online admission forms.

The spokesperson said that maintenance work has been completed successfully and entire data has been transferred to the new server and all portals were working properly.

It is important to note that admissions are open for Bachelor’s and third-year fifth-semester degree programmes for the academic year 2025. The last date for online form submission has been extended for September 27.

Our Staff Reporter

