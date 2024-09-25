Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Teachers face suspension for protesting school privatization in Rawalpindi

INP
September 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI  -  Teachers protesting the privatization of public schools in Punjab faced swift repercussions, as the education department suspended 

the presidents and secretaries of the Punjab Teachers Union (PTU) and the Educators Association.

Show-cause notices were also issued to key leaders, including PTU President Qazi Imran, Educators Association President Malik Amjad, and others, such as Akhyan Gul and Raja Taimur Akhtar, with legal action initiated against them.

In response, teachers locked down schools in protest, causing a complete halt to academic activities across all government schools. The Chief Executive of the Education Authority warned teachers to end the strike and resume their duties immediately. However, teacher organizations remain defiant, stating they 

will not accept the privatization of schools. They have called for a meeting of the Grand Teachers Alliance to strategize and announce further protests.

