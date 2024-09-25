Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Three killed in Russian strike on Kharkiv apartment

September 25, 2024
KHARKIV  -  Russia has struck an apartment block in the north-east Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, killing at least three people and injuring 31 more, say local officials. The wave of strikes, which officials said had hit four districts, was conducted with the use of guided glide bombs on Tuesday. “The targets for Russian bombs are a residential building, a bakery, a stadium... that is, the ordinary life of ordinary people,” said Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky. The attack comes as fighting intensifies in the country’s east with Russian troops encircling and closing in on the largely destroyed town of Vuhledar. Shortly after Tuesday’s blitz in Kharkiv, Zelensky issued a statement sharing pictures of the destroyed residential tower - which showed a gaping hole in the middle of the building.

He called on allies to “stop the terror”. He is in New York to address the UN General Assembly’s annual congress, having arrived on Monday reiterating Ukraine’s need for timely US military assistance.

“There is much discussion now at the UN General Assembly about collective efforts for security and the future. But we just need to stop the terror. To have security. To have a future,” Zelensky said.

