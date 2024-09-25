Twin cities’ admin intensify anti-dengue operations

ISLAMABAD - District administrations of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have intensified their anti-dengue operations amid a growing number of cases in the twin cities. In separate raids, 13 people were arrested for failing to comply with anti-dengue standard operating procedures (SOPs). The crackdowns were aimed to prevent the further spread of dengue, which has affected hundreds of people in recent weeks. In an action, the Assistant Commissioner Saddar arrested seven people at a commercial site in the G-15 area for violating health regulations. Meanwhile, six individuals were arrested in Nillore under similar charges. On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, has directed all officials to continue the crackdown without discrimination, emphasizing that every resource must be used to prevent dengue from spreading further.

Meanwhile, during a recent joint meeting between the district administrations of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, officials discussed the next steps in controlling the outbreak.

The officials of both administrations have reviewed the ongoing efforts and identified more areas requiring urgent intervention to stop dengue larvae from breeding.

As of now, number of dengue cases recorded in this year has reached 777 after 58 new cases reported during last 24 hours in Rawalpindi.

The latest data released by the District Health Authority on Tuesday shows a total of 141 patients are under treatment in allied hospitals across the district with availability of 300 beds facility.

After officially declared 4 fatalities in the district, the health authority has also beefed up the surveillance and monitoring of the affected areas. The recent data reveals that out of 43 new cases, 33 patients were reported from Pothohar peri-urban areas during last 24 hours.

The health officials are focussing on Chak Jalal Din which remains among the most affected parts of the city.

On the other side, Rawalpindi Cantonment Board and Municipal Corporation have started spraying and fogging in different areas. The health department is consistently appealing to the citizens to follow dengue SOPs.

During the last 24 hours, the health department has raided many commercial outlets and found SOPs violations. A number of shops were sealed and many others were imposed with financial penalties.

In a concerning development, Punjab has reported 69 new cases of dengue fever within the last 24 hours. According to the health department’s spokesperson, the majority of the cases were reported from Rawalpindi, which accounted for 55 cases.

Other cities affected include Lahore with 5 cases, while Jhelum and Rahim Yar Khan reported 2 cases each. Additionally, single cases were reported from Faisalabad, Lodhran, Nankana, and Bahawalnagar.

So far this year, Punjab has seen a total of 1,163 dengue cases, raising alarm among health officials as they ramp up efforts to control the outbreak.