US envoy inaugurates Agrilift’s new soil lab in Lahore

LAHORE - US Ambassador Donald Blome, alongside US Consul General Kristin Hawkins, visited Agrilift during his official trip to Lahore to promote clean energy and climate action under the U.S.-Pakistan “Green Alliance” framework.

The ambassador inaugurated Agrilift’s newly established soil lab, which was funded by a USAID Investment Promotion Activity (IPA) grant, emphasizing the US government’s commitment to addressing the pressing challenges of climate change, food security, and sustainable agriculture. Following the inauguration, Ambassador Blome and his team witnessed Agrilift’s precision farming technology in action during a live demonstration at a local farm. Agrilift’s innovative approach integrates cutting-edge AI and data analytics, enabling farmers to optimize their crop yields while conserving vital soil and water resources.

Commenting on the occasion, Jawwad Hasan, CEO of Agrilift, remarked, “At Agrilift, our mission is to turn data into higher yield, empowering farmers to produce more sustainably. The support we’ve received from USAID IPA has allowed us to expand our efforts and set up the Agrilift Soil Analysis Laboratory. This will pave the way for sustainable, scalable and cost-effective real-time solutions that address the needs of the farmer in Pakistan.”

At the inauguration, Ambassador Blome noted, “This program is just one example of the US government’s support in advancing agritech, improving crop yields, and promoting sustainable agricultural practices in Pakistan,”. Agrilift is at the forefront of revolutionizing Pakistan’s agricultural landscape with next-gen precision farming solutions. By leveraging data and AI, the company empowers farmers with the tools needed to maximize crop output in an environmentally responsible manner. Agrilift is committed to expanding its suite of products, with plans to extend precision farming solutions across the world, with the ultimate vision of a future where no child ever goes to bed hungry.