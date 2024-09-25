Various investment firms of Portugal willing to work together with KWSC

KARACHI - A high level delegation from the Portugal’s SJ Investment Company visited the headquarters of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation at Karsaz on Tuesday. The delegation held a meeting with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KWSC Engineer Syed Salahuddin Ahmed. The delegation included Sueny Aline Fernandes De Oliveira, Manuel Antonio Da Cunha Bellem De Sous, Tiago Da Silva Falcao, Jose Paulo Marques Lopes De Oliveira, Muhammad Sohail and Zeeshan Zia.

During the meeting, Chief Engineer E&M Sewerage Syed Sardar Shah and Chief Engineer Water Muhammad Ali Shaikh were also present. On this occasion, the CEO of KWSC informed the delegation about all the projects of the KWSC and highlighted the recent initiatives and reforms undertaken by the new management of the KWSC, which has been recognized globally. He also informed the delegation about the KWSC’s roadmap for achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6, which focuses on clean water and sanitation, and also invited the delegation to invest in KWSC. During the meeting, the delegation expressed their keen interest in the potential waste water solar energy and wind plant energy among other projects of the KWSC, and expressed their commitment to sign a memorandum of understanding for investment and cooperation in these initiatives. On this occasion, the delegation assured that various investment companies of Portugal are willing to work together with the KWSC.

The delegation praised the KWSC’s short, medium and long term vision and its comprehensive, multi sectoral roadmap for sustainable development. They were optimistic about the feasibility of projects like establishing water filtration plants, renewable energy efficient infrastructure, and wastewater treatment and recycling. According to the spokesperson of KWSC, the feasibility and memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing for progress on the projects will be announced soon. It is noteworthy that the first time in Karachi’s recorded history that the a Portuguese company approached a water utility organization for investment purposes, marking a significant achievement for the KWSC. Observers have noted that since the transformation of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board into Corporation, there has been renewed confidence in the new management and Board of Directors, after which international financial institutions and other foreign ambassadors have visited the KWSC and acknowledged the recent changes.