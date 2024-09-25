Woman gives birth to quadruplets in Khanewal

KHANEWAL/ MULTAN - A woman gave birth to quadruplets, including three sons and a daughter, bringing immense joy to her family who belong to tehsil Kabir wala.

Both the mother and the newborns are healthy, said doctors in Nishtar hospital. The woman belongs to Baqirpur, a village in Kabirwala tehsil. She gave birth to four babies at once. The family, headed by Israr Hussain, is overjoyed with the birth of three sons and one daughter.

Expressing his happiness, Israr Hussain said, “Allah has blessed me with four children at once.” The good news quickly spread in the area, with neighbors and relatives started visiting Israr’s home with sweets to share in the celebration. Previously, Israr was the father of one son.

RESOLVING HARASSMENT, INHERITANCE CASES TOP PRIORITY: OMBUDSPERSON NABILA

Provincial Ombudsperson for Women, Nabila Hakim Ali Khan, visited Multan and presided over hearings related to inheritance disputes and workplace harassment at the Regional Office, here on Tuesday. During the visit, she issued directives for the resolution of several cases. In a notable case, a woman from Tehsil Dunyapur was granted possession of a two-marla commercial shop, valued at Rs. 5 million, after a decade-long legal battle. Expressing her gratitude, the woman commended the Provincial Ombudsperson for her persistent efforts in securing her rightful property. Nabila Hakim Ali Khan shared the government’s commitment to ensuring women receive their inheritance rights and are empowered both socially and economically. She stated, “We are making every effort to support women in gaining their rightful inheritance and ensuring a conducive work environment. Women must not be deprived of their legal rights, especially in matters of inheritance.” She further highlighted the steps taken by the government to promote women’s welfare across Punjab. “Providing protection and a supportive environment for women is a collective responsibility. Empowering women economically will lead to a stronger Pakistan,” she remarked. The Provincial Ombudsperson also heard grievances from women hailing from Lodhran, Khanewal, Dunyapur, Kacha Khoh, and other areas, and issued orders to address their concerns. Prominent officials present during the visit included Consultant Ombudsperson South Punjab, Akram Bhatti, Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations Punjab, Multan, Mian Naeem Asim, PSO to Provincial Ombudsperson, Hafiz Farooq Anwar, Law Officer, Zaheer Malik, and Superintendent Anila Arshad.