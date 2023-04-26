ISLAMABAD - Two men were shot dead during a clash between two groups while a teenager drowned in CDA dam near Jori Rajgan in federal capital, informed sources on Tuesday.
Rescuers moved the bodies to hospital for autopsy, they said.
According to sources, two groups clashed with each other at Dhoke Baba Gohar Ali on Peshawar Road near Al Falah Hospital. Resultantly, two men were killed, they said. Heavy contingent of police rushed to crime scene and collected evidence and moved the dead body to hospital for post-mortem. One deceased was identified as Niaz.
A case was registered by Sangjani police against the accused while further investigation was on.
Meanwhile, a teenager namely Masoom Gull drowned in CDA dam near Jori Rajgan while swimming. Upon calling, the rescue divers rushed to scene and conducted search operation and fished out dead body and handed over to heirs.