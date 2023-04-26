Share:

ISLAMABAD - Two men were shot dead during a clash between two groups while a teenager drowned in CDA dam near Jori Rajgan in federal capital, informed sources on Tuesday.

Rescuers moved the bod­ies to hospital for autopsy, they said.

According to sources, two groups clashed with each other at Dhoke Baba Gohar Ali on Peshawar Road near Al Falah Hospital. Resultant­ly, two men were killed, they said. Heavy contingent of police rushed to crime scene and collected evidence and moved the dead body to hos­pital for post-mortem. One deceased was identified as Niaz.

A case was registered by Sangjani police against the accused while further inves­tigation was on.

Meanwhile, a teenag­er namely Masoom Gull drowned in CDA dam near Jori Rajgan while swimming. Upon calling, the rescue di­vers rushed to scene and conducted search operation and fished out dead body and handed over to heirs.