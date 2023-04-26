Share:

Pakistan’s Commission for Human Rights has released its annual report for the year 2022.

According to the report, 376 terrorist incidents occurred in 2022 which were more than the previous five years.

The HRC report mentioned that prisons are overcrowded, human rights violation ongoing in Balochistan, blasphemy cases being registered and 171 people have been arrested in this regard.

Cases of rape increased to 3901 and that of gang rape to 325; 316 were killed in the name of honour, 61 acid attacks reported and 1022 cases of domestic violence were reported.

The climate change, the report said, affected 30.3 million people and the floods in 2022 killed 1,739 people – 823 in Sindh alone - and injured 12,866.

The HRC study the law and order situation remain disturbed in the country. Almost 318 cases of target killing reported and 1,952 people killed in honour killing, 4,226 cases of violence and rape against reported.

The report said the committees made in 2022 remained unimpressive to achieve their goals.