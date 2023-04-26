Share:

FAISALABAD - Police arrested 44 people on the charge of aerial firing and display of weapons from various parts of the district during the Eid holidays.

Police said on Tuesday that the police teams raided at Faiz­abad Pulli, Chak No.71-GB, Chak No.427-GB, Chak No.67-RB, Chak No.77-RB, Chak No.112-GB, Chak No.36-JB and Chak No.18-JB and arrested 44 people for resorting to aerial firing in jubilation during

Eidul Fitr holidays. Some of the accused were identified as Ejaz, Shehbaz, Ejaz Sunny, Asif Masih, Shehbaz alias Mitho, Sal­eem, Tauseef, Ghulam Ali, Ait­eraf, Abrar, Mahabbat Ali, Tahir, Ammar, Tauseef-ur-Rehman, Rizwan, etc.

The accused resorted to aerial firing under the influence of li­quor. The police have recovered weapons from their posses­sion. Cases have been registered against the accused.

RS 15/KG SUBSIDY ON CHICKEN MEAT DURING RAMAZAN

People were given a subsidy of Rs15 per kilogram chicken meat at fair price shops during the holy month of Ramazan.

This was stated by Dr Haidar Ali Khan, director Livestock Fais­alabad, in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

He said that the Livestock Department arranged 62 fair price shops across the division including 21 shops in Faisala­bad, 11 in Chiniot and 15 shops each in Jhang and Toba Tek Singh districts.

At these shops, 160,148-kg chicken meat was sold out with a concession of Rs 15 per kg dur­ing Ramazan, he added.