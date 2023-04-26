Share:

Theodore Roosevelt once stated, “No man is above the law and no man is below it: nor do we ask any man’s permission when we ask him to obey it.” Hazrat Ali Rahmatullah stated that a system of disbelief can work, but a nation without justice cannot survive.

Unfortunately, in Pakistan, laws seem to be bent to appease individuals, the constitution is suspended, and the very basis for its creation, based on Jinnah’s vision of self-rule in a modern democratic welfare state, is mutilated so often that it has almost become a norm and accepted as such.

Although the superior judiciary alone has the sole jurisdiction of interpreting the constitution without distorting its basic structure and spirit, paid elites have assumed unto themselves the power to misinterpret the constitution. Blinded by their game of thrones, the constitution is misinterpreted to suit political agendas and appease party leaders, while the judiciary has chosen to look the other way.

Today, as a nation, we face economic bankruptcy, yet political stability, which can be ensured if we all submit to the constitution, seems to be the least of our priorities.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.