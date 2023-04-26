Share:

RAWALPINDI - Commissioner Rawalpindi Divi­sion, Liaquat Ali Chatta has said that the administration had pro­vided all possible facilities to the tourists in Murree, particularly during Eid ul Fitr holidays.

He informed that special ar­rangements including securi­ty and traffic were made for the summer season. The tourist facil­itation centres were also set up to facilitate the citizens and coordi­nated efforts were made to help and assist the visitors during Eid ul Fitr holidays, he added.

The administration was trying to provide all possible facilities to the tourists while the Wi-Fi CCTV cameras were being installed in all areas to ensure the security of the tourists.

He further informed that ille­gal constructions and substand­ard carpeting of the roads were being investigated and strict ac­tion would be taken against those found indulged in any violation.

There was no ban on construc­tions but the scrutiny of the maps was being conducted, he added.

He said, there was a severe short­age of parking plazas in Murree and the Punjab government was pay­ing special attention to the issue so that good and quality car parking plazas could be constructed.

Strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against ho­tels that illegally utilized the park­ing lots in violation of the rules, he said adding, the allocated parking spaces would be got opened to ad­dress the parking issues.

The Commissioner said that 350 approved building maps were be­ing investigated and action would be taken against those who passed the maps in violation of the rules.

According to an administration spokesman, Commissioner Rawal­pindi Division accompanied by Regional Police Officer, Rawalpin­di Region Syed Khurram Ali Shah and Deputy Commissioner Rawal­pindi Hassan Waqar Cheema dur­ing a visit to Murree reviewed all the arrangements made to facili­tate tourists.

The Commissioner also visit­ed the facilitation centres, con­trol room, hospital and reviewed cleanliness arrangements made by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company, traffic arrangements fi­nalized by City Traffic Police and security arrangements.

He appreciated the performance of the administration and ex­pressed satisfaction over the ar­rangements made by Traffic Po­lice, Rescue-1122, Tourism and Health departments, Civil Defence and other departments concerned to help and assist the tourists.

The Commissioner said negli­gence on part of the officials con­cerned would not be tolerated.

He said that all resources should be utilized for the convenience of tourists. He added that the police and the administration should ful­ly be prepared to deal with any sit­uation. He said that the best ar­rangements were made for the tourists coming to Murree to en­joy the beautiful weather.

The RPO said that police had provided the best security and guidance to the citizens coming to Murree on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

He said that the Murree Tourism Police contingent had been work­ing day and night to help, guide and protect the tourists.

He also commended the traffic wardens and tourism police per­sonnel on duty in Murree and said that along with maintaining law and order, the convenience and guidance of tourists should be giv­en priority.