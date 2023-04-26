Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - An eight-year-old kid was allegedly ab­ducted by two outlaws in a matter related business dispute, here on Tues­day. According to police sources, a minor namely Farhan was heading to Masjid when he was al­legedly abducted by two outlaws, stated relatives of Farhan. According to a report submitted to Seet­pur Police Station, the paternal uncle of Farhan, namely Allah Bakhash maintained that his nephew Farhan son of Al­lah Dewaya was abduct­ed by a relative, identi­fied as Razaaq son of Sadiq and his unknown companion. There was a dispute related to busi­ness between both sides. Police constituted a spe­cial team and started searching for the abduct­ed kid.