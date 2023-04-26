ISLAMABAD - President Arif Alvi has felicitated Muhammad Shahabuddin on assuming office as the 22nd President of Bangladesh. In a tweet Tuesday, President Alvi expressed the confidence that relations between the two brotherly countries would be strengthened during his tenure. Wishing him a very successful term in office, President Arif Alvi said That he looked forward to work closely with Muhammad Shahabuddin for the mutual benefits of our countries. The president said, “I am confident that during your tenure, our brotherly ties would be further strengthened. Wish you a very successful term in office and looking forward to work closely with you for the mutual benefit of our countries”
Share: