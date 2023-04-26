Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Arif Alvi has felicitated Muhammad Shahabuddin on as­suming office as the 22nd Pres­ident of Bangladesh. In a tweet Tuesday, President Alvi expressed the confidence that relations be­tween the two brotherly countries would be strengthened during his tenure. Wishing him a very suc­cessful term in office, President Arif Alvi said That he looked for­ward to work closely with Mu­hammad Shahabuddin for the mu­tual benefits of our countries. The president said, “I am confident that during your tenure, our brother­ly ties would be further strength­ened. Wish you a very successful term in office and looking forward to work closely with you for the mutual benefit of our countries”