Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on his first day of official visit to China discussed matters of mutual security interests and military cooperation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported on Wednesday.

As per the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS Asim Munir on the first day of his visit to China visited the PLA Army Headquarters. The army chief is currently in China on a four-day visit.

On his arrival, the COAS was presented with the guard of honour and later he reviewed the smartly turned-out contingent.

General Asim Munir discussed the "regional security situation" in his detailed meeting with the PLA commander. Both officials also reiterated enhancing military-to-military cooperation, the ISPR said.

Later, the army chief also witnessed a demonstration of the operational capabilities of the PLA troops.

Gen Munir praised the high standards of training and the professionalism displayed by the soldiers.

The ISPR said that the army chief will hold further meetings with military leaders in China to enhance the long-standing relations between the two militaries.

A day earlier, the army chief had kicked off his four-day maiden visit to China, being seen by many as crucial against the backdrop of recent geo-strategic developments.

This is his first visit to China since he assumed the charge as army chief on November 29. For some observers, it is a bit unusual that the army chief’s visit took some time to materialise.