RAWALPINDI - Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid said on Tuesday that visit of Army Chief General Asim Munir to China was very important and would determine the foreign policy of the country. In his tweet on the social networking site Twitter, Sh Rashid said that the government should respect the Constitution and law instead of hurling threats at the judiciary otherwise they had already landed in hot water for disobeying the constitution and the law. He said it was better for the rulers to go for elections rather than committing political suicide. Mr Rashid maintained that Maulana Fazlur Rehman would take the government in a blind alley and rulers would have no way out to save them. He said that Asif Zardari wanted to see Bilawal Bhutto as the Prime Minister. Mr Rashid said in the month of April, 41 people committed suicide in the coastal belt of Thatta due to poverty. The entire Sharif fam­ily offered Eidul Fitr prayers inside the forewalls of their house. The former interior minister said that Zardari had put all the onus of failure on Shehbaz Sharif. He (Zardari) himself was sitting aside as a virtuous person. Mr Rashid maintained that election will be held no matter it would be held in Punjab or across the country. Bilawal did not bring even five dollars of aid from the whole world nor did he solve the problem with the IMF, said the AML chief adding, role of the judiciary was being undermined.