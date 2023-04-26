Share:

LAHORE - The Central Academy of Fine Arts and the Secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) are collaborating to organize a remark­able art exhibition titled “Silk Road: Artists’ Rendezvous - The Silk Road in Children’s Eyes.”

The exhibition aims to promote inter-civilization dialogue and co­operation on a global level, while providing a platform for children and young artists to showcase their talent and creativity. This event is being organized in partnership with the Good-Neighborliness, Friend­ship, and Cooperation Commission of the SCO and the China Interna­tional Culture Association, and Paki­stani children and young artists aged between 5 and 16 are invited to sub­mit their artworks to the Organizing Committee before May 20, 2023.

The theme of the exhibition, “The Silk Road in Children’s Eyes,” en­courages young artists to creatively express their interpretation of the historic Silk Road through their art­works, reflecting their unique per­spectives and cultural influences.

This presents an exciting oppor­tunity for Pakistani children and young artists to showcase their creative skills and gain interna­tional recognition as their artworks will be exhibited at a prestigious venue during the event. Children and young artists who would like to join in the exhibition may visit the links of the official website of the Embassy of China in Pakistan (http://pk.china-embassy.gov.cn/eng/zbgx/cultureservice/202304/t20230424_11064579.htm) or the Facebook account of China Cul­tural Center in Pakistan (https://www.facebook.com/cccenterin­pak/posts/pfbid025chkNFxu9B­WpVGf1mSEzt4c6Jbj7roZuox3SA­PABzhndaF3Kys2HomtyJu4oJsWyl) for more details, including the re­quirements of the artworks, the sub­mission guidance and the contact info of the Organizing Committee.