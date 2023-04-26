Share:

HYDERABAD-The security guards of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro on Tuesday averted an attempt to break a portion of the boundary wall and a gate of the Varsity and its hostel.

According to a police spokesperson, some residents of the villages in the close proximity of the varsity allegedly tried to break the wall and the gate in order to widen the road which connected their villages with the main road.

The incident spread a scare among the inmates residing at the university’s hostel. A university official informed that the district administration has already provided a 25 feet wide road to connect the villages with the main road.

The President and General Secretary of LUMHS and Staff Welfare Association condemned the attack. In their statement, Saeed Ahmed Lashari and Makhdoom Ashfaq asked the police to arrest the attackers and book them in the FIR.