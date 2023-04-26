Share:

The cycle of audio leaks continues as another one has surfaced allegedly featuring former chief justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer Khwaja Tariq Raheem discussing legal matters apparently of political significance. Setting aside the contents of the conversation, this is the continuation of an extremely problematic practice that can have no place in a country that respects human decency and the fundamental right to privacy.

The latest instalment of the leaks just shows how deeply embedded this practice has become and indicates that politics will continue to be played at any cost, despite the country’s multiple crises. There is no denying that these leaks are highlighting the myriad issues that exist within our institutions and the corridors of power, but these have been around for a long time, and the purpose here is to manipulate and control, rather than bring about a movement to end corrupt and deceitful practices.

Many, overtaken by the political fervour, have come to accept this practice. But it is important to remember that the surveillance of private citizens and public officials is an act that violates Article 14 of the Constitution which guarantees the dignity of man and privacy of home. Unfortunately, this has been a part of our politics for very long, and no government or party should think that they will be immune from the same fate. Therefore, politicians should be wary of cheering on this crusade that will come back to haunt everyone by setting an incredibly problematic precedent.

While the aggrieved are calling for an investigation into the leaks and are urging the Supreme Court to intervene and put an end to this trend, it is concerning to see that no one is pushing the parliament to act on this. In fact, our laws enable these practices by being vague and open-ended, so our elected representatives are responsible for doing what is right. Those engaging in these activities do not have their priorities in order and are pushing an already fragile and struggling democracy further into the abyss.