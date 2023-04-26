Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Assembly Speak­er Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the death of the wife of former Chief Min­ister KP and former Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak. He extended his con­dolences with Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Per­vez Khattak over the death of his wife and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the depart­ed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.