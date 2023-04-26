Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party chief Bila­wal Bhutto Zardari is aiming a win-win situation for all the stakeholders over the election issue through dia­logue, close aides said yesterday.

Bilawal’s aides told The Nation that the PPP leader was against giv­ing undue advantage to any party and supports level playing field for all. “It should be a win-win situation for all. Confrontation will not help any party,” Bilawal was quoted as saying in a party meeting.

One close aide of the PPP chief said, Bilawal was making efforts to ensure a national dialogue before the elections.

Bilawal, who is also the Foreign Minister, earlier this week stressed on national unity to fight against the current political and economic chal­lenges facing the country.

He acknowledged that Pakistan’s democracy, economy, and state had been facing testing times. He expressed his hope that the coun­try will be able to overcome these challenges.

He said that when the effort to im­prove the situation is successful, he will campaign for simultaneous elections in all provinces.

The PPP Chairman added that the party had been preparing for the 2023 election campaign.

Bilawal emphasised on the im­portant role that the PPP can play in times of national crisis, saying that everyone must contribute to the bet­terment of the country.

PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that the last­ing solution of constitutional nation­al issues lies in the centre of the peo­ple’s aspirations in the parliament.

Bukhari further said that the end of “political shop-keeping in the name of the Pakistan Army and the Supreme Court is near.”

The PPP leader said Asif Ali Zardari was standing as a winner in the po­litical arena. He said those who loot­ed the country have to face the pub­lic accountability.