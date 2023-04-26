Share:

Peshawar - Chairman, Amn Taraqqi Party (ATP) Faiq Shah has expressed deep concern regarding the current law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the rest of the country.

In a statement released on Tuesday, he strongly condemned the recent bomb blast at the Kabal Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) office in Swat, which resulted in the loss of more than 16 police officers and left over 50 people injured, including police officers and civilians.

Mr Shah called for a comprehensive review of the security situation in KP and other parts of the country.