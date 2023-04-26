Share:

Capital police on Wednesday submitted a report before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) wherein they found that PTI chief Imran Khan had committed contempt of court as he failed to ensure peace while appearing before the court.

Mr Khan instructed his party supporters to attack the Judicial Complex, therefore violating the court’s orders to ensure the maintenance of peace ahead of his appearance before the court.

The report elicited that upon Mr Khan’s appearance before the IHC on March 18, the situation in the Judicial Complex was terrifying. “His car was surrounded by a huge number of PTI supporters and baton-carrier activists attacked police officers deployed at the Complex which resulted in injuries of 34 police and three FC personnel,” the report added.

The report outlined the damage caused by PTI supporters including the burning of two police vehicles, three police motorcycles, seven private motorcycles, and the breaking of the Complex’s window panes and furniture. “It caused a loss of Rs6 million,” the report claimed.

Cases were also lodged under the Terrorism Act at Golra police station, the report said. The police informed the court that they arrested 355 activists, out of which 245 were investigated and 68 were jailed on judicial remand. JIT was also formed to investigate the attack, the report added.