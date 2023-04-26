Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the Children’s Hospital and inspected the treat­ment facilities being provided there.

He interacted with the parents to gauge their opinion of the medical facilities and directed the doctors to provide the best possible treatment to the children patients.

The CM showed compassion to­wards a grieving family and inquired about the unfortunate incident that had led to the death of Kinza Fatima, a young girl who was poisoned by a close relative. The family members requested a postmortem, and the CM promptly ordered one while assuring them of justice.During his visit, Moh­sin Naqvi praised the doctors for their dedication and commitment to treat­ing a large number of child patients in the wards. The chief minister also took the time to listen to the problems faced by people waiting in the lobby. He assured them that the hospital was working to extend emergency servic­es and add new beds to accommodate the increasing number of patients.

He stressed the importance of pro­viding quality treatment facilities to children as they were the bright fu­ture of the country. Information Min­ister Amir Mir was also present.

MOHSIN NAQVI MEETS OLD AGE HOME RESIDENTS

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to ‘Aafiat,’ a Social Welfare Department’s old age home, located in Township area of Lahore, to extend Eid greetings to senior citizens residing there.

He asked them about their well-be­ing, their problems, and the facilities being provided to them, said a handout issued here on Tuesday. He checked the dining room facility and ordered fumigation of the living rooms. Moh­sin Naqvi ordered for registration of inhabitants under the Benazir Income Support Programme, along with their regular medical check-ups.

The elderly residents expressed their satisfaction with the quality of meals and facilities being provided to them. The caretaker CM directed Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir and DGPR Punjab Rubina Afzal to address the concerns of former Nawa-i-Waqt columnist Athar Zamir, who is also living at Aafiat. Provincial Min­ister Azfar Ali Nasir, Lahore deputy commissioner and Social Welfare De­partment officials were also present