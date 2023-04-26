Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Central Power Purchasing Agency Guarantee Limited (CPPA-G) has sought an increase of Rs1.1738 per unit in electricity tariff on account of monthly fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for March 2023.

In a petition submitted to NEPRA, on the behalf of power distribution companies (XWDISCOs), the CPPA-G said that for the month of March the reference fuel charges from the consumers were Rs 8.7122 per unit, while the total cost per unit, including previous adjustments/arrears, was Rs 9.8860 per unit The CPPA-G has requested that it should be allowed to pass the increase of Rs1.1738 per unit to the consumers. The petitioner has requested for the recovery of previous adjustment/arrears worth Rs 14.146 billion or 1.6183 per unit from the consumers. The CPPA-G further said the total energy generation during March increased to 8,741.32 GWh from 7,756 GWh in February. The total generation cost in March was Rs71.830 billion or 8.2173 per unit. The generation cost of per unit energy in March was higher than the February cost of Rs8.0123/unit, however it is still less than Rs11.2026/unit cost in January.

According to the CCPA-G data, net electricity delivered to Discos was 8,459 GWh at the cost of Rs83.628 billion or Rs9.8860/unit. Previous adjustment/arrears were 12.27 GWh, sale to IPPs 23.03 GWh and transmission losses were 259 GWh. The hydel power generation declined to 2,001.61 GWh in March from 2,052 GWh during previous month. The share of hydel generation was 22.90 percent in March. Generation of coal based electricity increased from 1,091 GWh in February to 1,333.51 GWh in March. The share of coal in power generation was 15.26 percent in March. The cost of coal generation was decreased from Rs12.5706/unit in February to Rs 8.6768/unit in March. In March, 40 GWh electricity (0.46 percent) was generated from furnace oil at the cost of Rs21.2769/unit.

The generation of gas based power plants during the month increased to 1,107.01 GWh (12.66 percent) from 850 GWh (10.95percent) in February. The cost of the gas based electricity increased in March to Rs 11.2621/unit from Rs10.0680/unit in February. The electricity generated from RLNG has increased to 1,784.59 GWh (20.42 percent) in March from 1,462 GWh (18.86percent) during the previous month. The cost of the RLNG based electricity also jumped to Rs 24.3095/unit from Rs23.3602/unit in February. The generation from nuclear power plants increased to 2,002.01 GWh in March from 1,883 GWh in February. The cost of the nuclear based electricity was Rs1.0803/unit. Electricity imported from Iran was 31.58 GWh in March. The cost of Iranian electricity was Rs23.3860/unit. In March, the power generation from baggasse was 104 GWh at Rs5.9822/unit. The power generation from different sources (mixed) was 3.56 GWh at a price of Rs5.2664/unit. The generation from wind was increased from 92 GWh in February to 221.33 GWh during March. Solar generation also increased to 110.73 GWh in March from 82 GWh during February. Nepra will hold public hearing on the CPPA-G petition on May 03.