SWAT/ISLAMABAD - At least 17 people were martyred and 60 others injured in two bomb blasts at CTD police station in Kabal area of district Swat, officials said Tuesday.
Swat police said that the dead include nine policemen, five detainees and three civilians. More than 50 people were injured and several buildings in the vicinity collapsed. According to rescue workers, the rescue and search operation was underway in the police station to recover people who got trapped under the debris after the building collapsed. Several seriously injured whose bodies are badly burned in blasts were shifted to Burn Center Peshawar for medical treatment, they said. Meanwhile, Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayer) of nine martyred police personnel was offered at Police Lines in Kabal, Swat.
The bodies of the martyred personnel were shifted to Swat, Malakand, Buner Shangla and Chitral for burial. The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday constituted a two-member committee consisting of DIG special branch Saqib Ismail Memon and Home Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abid Majeed to probe into the incident. Further investigation was underway.