Nine policemen, five detainees and three civilians are among those died in two explosions n 60 people injured as CTD centre and several nearby buildings collapsed.

SWAT/ISLAMABAD - At least 17 people were mar­tyred and 60 others injured in two bomb blasts at CTD police station in Kabal area of district Swat, officials said Tuesday.

Swat police said that the dead include nine policemen, five detainees and three ci­vilians. More than 50 peo­ple were injured and sever­al buildings in the vicinity collapsed. According to res­cue workers, the rescue and search operation was under­way in the police station to re­cover people who got trapped under the debris after the building collapsed. Several se­riously injured whose bod­ies are badly burned in blasts were shifted to Burn Center Peshawar for medical treat­ment, they said. Meanwhile, Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayer) of nine martyred po­lice personnel was offered at Police Lines in Kabal, Swat.

The bodies of the martyred personnel were shifted to Swat, Malakand, Buner Shan­gla and Chitral for burial. The government of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Tuesday constituted a two-member committee con­sisting of DIG special branch Saqib Ismail Memon and Home Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abid Majeed to probe into the incident. Further investigation was underway.