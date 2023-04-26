QUETTA - On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, two events marking Eid celebrations were arranged at Turbat and Gwadar which pulled over 6,000 visitors who were entertained with different colourful programmes. In this connection, a football match was also played at district Dukki. About 200 spectators enjoyed the match in which the local players displayed their skills, providing entertainment to the enthusiastic gathering. A large number of young people also converged to witness the events
Staff Reporter
April 26, 2023
