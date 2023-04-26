Share:

QUETTA - On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, two events marking Eid celebrations were arranged at Turbat and Gwadar which pulled over 6,000 visitors who were entertained with different colourful pro­grammes. In this connec­tion, a football match was also played at district Dukki. About 200 spectators en­joyed the match in which the local players displayed their skills, providing enter­tainment to the enthusiastic gathering. A large number of young people also con­verged to witness the events