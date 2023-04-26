Share:

Washington-If Joe Biden wins a second term, Kamala Harris will again find herself a heartbeat away from the presidency. The only difference: this time it will be an 82-year-old heart.

Vice presidents are often an afterthought in Washington, but with Biden smashing previous age records in the Oval Office, the three-decades-younger Harris will go into the election under searing scrutiny.

If anyone needed a reminder how much Harris could matter one day, they got it in November 2021, when Biden went under anesthesia for a routine colonoscopy. The procedure was quick but for those 85 minutes, the United States had its first female acting president.

Biden, 80, is broadly in good health, according to his doctor, and eager to remain commander in chief. However, if he wins reelection in 2024, he will be 82 by the time he swears the oath of office and 86 when he steps down.

Harris, 58, has already brought a wind of change to the White House. She’s not only the first woman ever in the job but the second person after Barack Obama to hold either of the top two executive spots who was not white. But despite -- or some say because of -- that trailblazing achievement, Harris has polarized Americans.