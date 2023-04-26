Share:

LAHORE-Emaan Islamic Banking, a division of Silk Bank Limited, and TPL Insurance Limited - Window Takaful Operation, have announced the launch of their latest offering, the Emaan All-in-One Account. The account is tailored to cater to the needs of new-to-bank customers and existing Emaan account holders.

The Emaan All-in-One Account is the ultimate power bundle for clients because of its abundance of features, advantages, and free safeguards. Due to the numerous value-added services it provides to its customers, this account distinguishes apart from most retail-based banks. Customers of Emaan Islamic Banking who maintain an average balance of at least Rs. 100,000 can benefit from complimentary value-added services from TPL Insurance - WTO, including health, life, and travel takaful. TPL Insurance - Window Takaful Operation is pleased to be collaborating with Emaan Islamic Banking, as a Takaful solution provider for their All-in-One Account. Through this partnership, TPL Insurance - WTO aims to provide Emaan Islamic Banking customers with the experience of real-time and hassle-free coverages and claim-to-service.

Speaking on the occasion, Aurangzeb J. Siddiqui – Head of FIG, TPL Insurance said, “Through our collaboration with Emaan Islamic Banking – (A division of Silk Bank Limited), our focus is to reach large audiences to build awareness and usage of our innovative takaful solutions. Moreover, through its Insurtech platforms, TPL Insurance – Window Takaful Operation intends to provide Emaan Islamic Banking customers with the experience of real-time and hassle-free coverages and claim servicing.’’

This collaboration between Emaan Islamic Banking and TPL Insurance - WTO will enable customers to opt for complimentary takaful coverages while enjoying several free-of-charge transactional benefits. The account is digitized, making it the first of its kind in Pakistan to offer the fastest claim processing.

“We are excited to start this new journey with TPL Insurance - WTO by adding innovative and rewarding solutions for our customers. This collaboration will enable our customers to opt for complimentary takaful coverage while enjoying several free-of-charge transactional benefits. Silkbank Limited is committed to continuously strengthening its retail product suit with a laser-sharp focus on service delivery and innovative products,” said Naveed Mushtaq, Head of Consumer Banking, Marketing & Phone Banking at Emaan Islamic Banking.

Adding to the conversation, Syed Fahim Hassan, Head of Emaan Islamic Banking, said, “Emaan All-in-One Account is tailored to be an ultimate power-packed account that provides various complimentary protections and transactional benefits for their customers. Unlike most retail-based banks which are not offering many value-added features to their customers, this alliance will allow individuals to maintain an average balance of Rs. 100,000 and above with Emaan Islamic Banking (A division of Silk Bank Limited) to avail FOC value-added features such as health, life, and travel takaful via TPL Insurance - WTO. Being digitized, it would be the first of its kind on accounts with the fastest claim processing.”