RAWALPINDI - The EST teachers posted in educational institutions across the country, including the federal capital Islamabad, managed by Federal Directorate of Education Islamabad and Federal Government Educational Institutions Cantonment Directorate have demanded the Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif for upgrading in grade 16.
The Elementary School Teachers (EST) of educational institutions run by the FDE and FGEI Cantonment Directorate across the country demanded that EST teacher’s posts be upgraded from Grade 14 to Grade 16.
The EST teachers said that the government has deprived them even under the special dispensation given by the Prime Minister to the employees of grades 1 to 15. Grade 16 should have been given while they are being given grade 15.
They said that along with the up gradation in grade 16, EST teachers should be given three to five additional annual increments and this facility should also be given to all TGT and SST teachers. They said that thousands of teachers have been waiting for promotion for the past 16 years, while the department continues to recruit new teachers every year. According to the teachers, the FGEI directorate has not promoted EST teachers since 2007, while hundreds of new teachers have been recruited until 2022. In this way, thousands of teachers are deprived of their basic rights.