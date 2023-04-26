Share:

RAWALPINDI - The EST teachers posted in educa­tional institutions across the country, including the feder­al capital Islamabad, man­aged by Federal Directorate of Education Islamabad and Federal Government Educa­tional Institutions Canton­ment Directorate have de­manded the Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif for up­grading in grade 16.

The Elementary School Teachers (EST) of educa­tional institutions run by the FDE and FGEI Canton­ment Directorate across the country demanded that EST teacher’s posts be upgraded from Grade 14 to Grade 16.

The EST teachers said that the government has de­prived them even under the special dispensation given by the Prime Minister to the employees of grades 1 to 15. Grade 16 should have been given while they are being given grade 15.

They said that along with the up gradation in grade 16, EST teachers should be given three to five additional annual increments and this facility should also be given to all TGT and SST teachers. They said that thousands of teachers have been wait­ing for promotion for the past 16 years, while the de­partment continues to re­cruit new teachers every year. According to the teach­ers, the FGEI directorate has not promoted EST teachers since 2007, while hundreds of new teachers have been recruited until 2022. In this way, thousands of teachers are deprived of their basic rights.