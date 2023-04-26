Share:

The European Commission on Tuesday listed major online platforms set to face stricter data and user protection rules.

The European Commission announced in a statement that it has adopted its “first designation decisions under the Digital Services Act,” an EU regulation for transparent advertising meant to help users erase illegal content and fight disinformation.

Based on the data the platforms provided in February, the European Commission classified 17 online platforms and two search engines as “very large” since more than 45 million people use them each month.

Social media giants like Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube were designated as “very large online platforms.”

Shopping websites Alibaba, Amazon, Apple AppStore, Booking.com, Google Play, Google Shopping, and Zalando also got the new classification, as well as Google Maps and Wikipedia.

In addition, Google and Bing were registered as “very large online engines.”

The new rules seek to protect better personnel data against aggressive advertisement tactics and will require companies to act more quickly against illegal content or disinformation.

For example, ads cannot be displayed based on sensitive users’ data, such as political views or sexual orientation.

Targeted ads based on profiling children will also be banned.

The platforms will also have to enable users to report illegal content more easily and will be obliged to moderate or erase them wioth very short notice.

Within four months, the platforms will have to change their policies in order to meet the new obligations under the Digital Services Act.

If the companies fail to comply with the regulations, the EU can impose a penalty equal to 6% of their annual turnover, and ban their services if they repeatedly breach the rules.​​​​​​​