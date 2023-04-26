Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday disputed the claim of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan that his security in charge Iftikhar Rasool Ghumman was still in custody of the agency. A spokes­person of FIA dispelled the impression that Ghumman was in their custody saying that the accused had been lan­guishing in Camp Jail, Lahore on the orders of the court since April 15. The remarks of the spokesperson came hours after former prime minister Im­ran Khan took to Twitter to say that his security in charge Ghumman was still in FIA custody. FIA had arrested the se­curity in charge of PTI chief on April 12 after he was nominated in a case reg­istered against him on money launder­ing charges by the agency’s Anti-Mon­ey Laundering Circle in Lahore. At that time, senior PTI leadership at first said that the whereabouts of Ghumman were not known to anyone, even his family. The court had sent Ghumman to judicial custody on April 15 in Camp Jail and he was still there, the spokes­person said. He added that the accused was also an absconder for the last 22 years in a case registered against him by the FIA’s AHTC in Lahore in 2001.