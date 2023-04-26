Share:

RAWALPINDI - Rawal Di­vision Police in their operation against one-wheelers managed to net five and impounded three mo­torcycles, said a police spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that Waris Khan police arrested five namely Nu­man, Ahmed Javed, Danish, Qa­sim and Ahmed Ali for indulging in racing and one-wheeling.

Police also impounded three motorcycles from their posses­sion, he added. He informed that Rawal Division police on the direc­tives of Superintendent of Police, Rawal Faisal Saleem were taking action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

Police also impounded altered motorcycles prepared for wheel­ies from the youngsters moving around the city roads, he added.