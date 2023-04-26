Share:

ATTOCK - Special Assis­tant to Prime Minister Ma­lik Sohail Khan has said that federal govt under the leadership of Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif is uti­lising maximum available resources for the uplift of backward and neglected districts .

while addressing a press conference in Fatehjang the other day, Malik Sohail said that survey of differ­ent areas for provision of electricity and replacement of transformers has been done which will cost more than one billion rupees.

He said that as many as 80 transformers will be re­placed in Fatehjang, Jand and Pindigheb which will resolve the issue of low voltage and load shedding. He said that passport office, industrial zone and inter­change on CPEC at Khun­da and Maira Sharif will be built while gas facility will be provided to different villages. he said PMLN will once again come into pow­er to put the country on the track of development and prosperity. addressing on the occasion, former fed­eral minister Sheikh Aft­ab Ahmad said that during the last tenure of PMLN, a lot of development had tak­en place and said that facil­ity had been provided to all the villages of Tehsil Hazro while 90% villages of Teh­sil Attock got gas facility . The former provincial min­ister Chaudhry Sher Ali and other local political leaders were also present.