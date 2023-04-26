ATTOCK - Special Assistant to Prime Minister Malik Sohail Khan has said that federal govt under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is utilising maximum available resources for the uplift of backward and neglected districts .
while addressing a press conference in Fatehjang the other day, Malik Sohail said that survey of different areas for provision of electricity and replacement of transformers has been done which will cost more than one billion rupees.
He said that as many as 80 transformers will be replaced in Fatehjang, Jand and Pindigheb which will resolve the issue of low voltage and load shedding. He said that passport office, industrial zone and interchange on CPEC at Khunda and Maira Sharif will be built while gas facility will be provided to different villages. he said PMLN will once again come into power to put the country on the track of development and prosperity. addressing on the occasion, former federal minister Sheikh Aftab Ahmad said that during the last tenure of PMLN, a lot of development had taken place and said that facility had been provided to all the villages of Tehsil Hazro while 90% villages of Tehsil Attock got gas facility . The former provincial minister Chaudhry Sher Ali and other local political leaders were also present.