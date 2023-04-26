Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police has decided to accelerate efforts to ensure implementation of traf­fic laws and take strict action against those involved in violation of red-signal, a police public rela­tions officer said on Tuesday.

He said that, following the spe­cial directions of Inspector Gener­al of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police have decided to assign a task to the traffic congestion unit for tak­ing stern action against those vio­lating red signals while addition­al squads would be constituted for the purpose. A special campaign is underway to check violations while various squads are per­forming duties at main roads and boulevards of the city and taking action against the violators.

Efforts are underway to ensure a disciplined traffic system in the city and he also appealed to the cit­izens to follow the traffic rules in order to maintain the smooth flow of traffic in the city. Islamabad cap­ital police personnel have been di­rected to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation ir­respective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and polite­ness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

The Islamabad capital police are utilizing all available resourc­es to facilitate the general public. The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure a safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people.

The education wing is also di­rected to give awareness to the road users about traffic laws and Islamabad capital police FM Ra­dio 92.4 to air special programs in this regard.