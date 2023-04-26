Share:

TOSHAKHANA CASE.

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will Thursday (tomor­row) resume hearing in the peti­tions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi against the NAB notices in connection with the inquiry of Toshakhana case.

A division bench of IHC com­prising Chief Justice Aamer Fa­rooq and Justice Babar Sattar will conduct hearing of the peti­tions moved by Khan and Bushra Bibi against the NAB notices in al­leged corrupt practices of retain­ing state gifts.

Previously, National Account­ability Bureau (NAB) Depu­ty Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi informed the bench that Khan is not cooperat­ing with the inquiry of Toshakha­na case. He added that Imran Khan has been sent a question­naire and details of gifts he re­ceived from foreign dignitaries during his term as the prime min­ister but he is deliberately avoid­ing the investigation.

The NAB prosecutor told the court that it had issued notices re­lated to Toshakhana gifts to all for­mer cabinet members and not just Imran Khan. Abbasi said that the PTI chief was not cooperating with the NAB investigators.

IHC Chief Justice observed that if the notices had been served in ac­cordance with the rules, this situ­ation could have been avoided. He emphasized the need for NAB to follow the law and rules when is­suing notices, stating that accused individuals have the right to de­fend themselves.

Justice Aamer asked the NAB to send a new notice to the Imran and his wife after fulfilling all the rules. He questioned if the NAB had any evidence or the case was solely based on newspaper re­ports.

Imran Khan and his spouse moved the court through their counsel Khawaja Haris Advocate and Barrister Gohar Ali, challeng­ing the legality and vires of NAB call-up notice upon them in Tos­hakhana Inquiry case.

In the petition, they challenged the NAB case initiated against them for retaining and ‘illegally’ selling the Toshakhana gifts. The NAB issued notices to Khan and Bushra for retaining state gifts. The anti-corruption watch­dog sought details from them in­cluding of wristwatches and a mobile phone, presented to Khan by various foreign dig­nitaries. The bureau also sought details of jewellery sets present­ed to Bushra Bibi, including a Rolex watch, a gold and diamond locket presented by Emir of Qa­tar, two necklace sets gifted by the Saudi crown prince on Sep­tember 18, 2020, and May 21, 2021, respectively.

In the identical petitions, the pe­titioners prayed to the court that NAB had issued the notice in vio­lation of Section 19 of the National Accountability Ordinance.

“The contents of the call-up notice unambiguously establish that the respondents [NAB] have, through their impugned notice, initiated a fishing exercise, rath­er than complying with the pro­vision of law before issuing the same,” the petitions said. It re­quested the court to declare the NAB notice illegal.