As per the document of the Election Commission of Pakistan, the cost of per vote has jumped from Rs146 in 2018 to Rs492 in the upcoming elections.

In 2002, almost 70 million were the registered voters and the cost of the then polls was Rs1.45 billion. This means the cost of per vote was Rs20 in 2002. In 2008, almost 80 million were the registered voters and the spending was nearly Rs1.8 billion. The value was Rs23 per vote in 2008.

The 2013 elections resulted in spending of $4.7 billion with voters increased to 86 million. Rs55 was spent per vote in 2013. Fast forward to 2018, enrolled voters increased to 105 million and the total cost then was Rs21 billion. This means Rs200 per vote at that time.

For the 2023 elections, political parties have yet to reach consensus on the day of the elections. Also, last year, the Election Commission of Pakistan said almost Rs47.4 billion would be spent on the next polls which point out Rs378 per vote.

However, the ECP increased its spending for the polls to Rs61.8 billion which means Rs492 per vote to be spent. This also shows the increase of 146 percentage from the 2018 polls.

In terms of inflation, it was at 7.8 percent from 2002-2008; increased to 13.4 from 2008-2013; decreased to 4.9 percent in the 2018 polls; and again increased to 12.5 percent from the 2018 polls.

The state of affairs is dismal to the point that the IMF has yet to give installment of $1.2 billion that has not been released since November 2022.

The inflation has skyrocketed to 24 percent during the rule of PDM-led government and in March 2023, inflation touched the figure of 35 percent – highest since 1973.