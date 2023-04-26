ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan has said that Justice Sardar Tariq Masood has neither Twitter account nor any ID on other social networking websites. SC Public Relations Officer Hina Firdous in a statement issued on Tuesday stated that a fake Twitter account with the name of Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Judge Supreme Court of Pakistan, is being run on the social media. She clarified that the judge is neither using any Twitter account nor any ID on other social networking websites. Moreover, FIA has also been asked to block such names, IDs and pages and to take legal action against the delinquents in accordance with the law.
