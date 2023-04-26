Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan has said that Justice Sardar Tariq Masood has neither Twitter ac­count nor any ID on other social networking websites. SC Public Relations Officer Hina Firdous in a statement issued on Tues­day stated that a fake Twitter ac­count with the name of Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Judge Su­preme Court of Pakistan, is being run on the social media. She clar­ified that the judge is neither us­ing any Twitter account nor any ID on other social networking websites. Moreover, FIA has also been asked to block such names, IDs and pages and to take legal action against the delinquents in accordance with the law.