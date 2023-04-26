Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali here Tuesday said that Kabal CTD blast incident would be thoroughly probed and termed the premature and early statements of some elements without knowing facts, was an irrational and illogical approach.

In a statement here, the governor said that elements involved in the negative pro­paganda were enemies of the country and the nation.

He said politicking on such unfortunate incidents was not only highly deplorable but a deep conspiracy against the country and the nation.

The Governor said such ele­ments would be exposed before the masses and their nefarious designs would be frustrated with the power of the people. The sacrifices of security forces, po­lice and the Pakistani nation for peace would not go to waste.

The entire nation held sacrific­es of police and security forces in high esteem, he remarked.