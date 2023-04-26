Share:

KARACHI - The MET Office has forecast rainfall in Karachi and other parts of Sindh from April 28. Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has said that a westerly wave system will enter in Balochistan from Oman. “A spell of light and heavy rainfall will likely begin on April 28 at noon,” weather official said. Meanwhile, widespread rains will begin across the country on April 29 and this spell will likely to persist until May 10. “The weather system will bring heavy rainfall in Balochistan, as well as in Tharparkar and Umarkot districts of Sindh,” according to the Met Office. This weather system from Oman will also bring rainfall in Karachi and other districts of Sindh. It is to be mentioned here that Oman has received heavy rainfall last week. Existing hot to very hot and dry weather to persist till 27th April in most cities of the province with daytime maximum temperatures may rise to 40-42ºC in the districts of central and upper Sindh, while 36-38ºC in Karachi division and other coastal districts of the province.