ISLAMABAD - Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Economy and Energy Bilal Azhar Kayani on Tuesday said the recent audio of Saqib Nisar, ex-chief justice of Pakistan, was a ‘conspiracy’ to oust the elected PM on the contempt of court charges. He, in a tweet, said it (the audio) was a continuity of the con­spiracy and proof of the earlier audio, in which Nawaz Sharif’s disquali­fication in 2017, putting the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership behind the bar in fake cases and fixing Maryam Nawaz Sharif was plotted. Bilal Azhar Kayani stressed the need for bringing the conspirators to justice and giving them exem­plary punishment.