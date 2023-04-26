Share:

MULTAN - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday said that the police officials who killed two innocent youngsters would be brought to justice very soon.

The Chief Minister expressed these views while visiting the houses of the two youngsters who were killed by police two days ago, when a police team tried to stop three youngsters at a signal, on Sunday. However, another one sustained serious injuries.

The Chief Minister visited the homes of slain Samiullah and Muhammad Usman, both residents of Shah Ruknuddin Alam Colony and Mohalla Dogaran, respectively. Mohsin Naqvi also announced financial assistance and provision of government jobs to the members of the bereaved families.

The Chief Minister assured the families that the killer police officials would be brought to justice. One official has been arrested and the other two culprits will be arrested within the next 72 hours, he said.

On the occasion, Additional Inspector General South Punjab briefed the Chief Minister about the development in the case. Provincial minister Aamir Mire, Dr Javed Akram, Commissioner Multan Aamir Khattak and many other officers were also present.

CM meets old age home residents

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to ‘Aafiat,’ a Social Welfare Department’s old age home, located in Township area of Lahore, to extend Eid greetings to senior citizens residing there.

He asked them about their well-being, their problems, and the facilities being provided to them, said a handout issued here on Tuesday. He checked the dining room facility and ordered fumigation of the living rooms.

Mohsin Naqvi ordered for registration of inhabitants under the Benazir Income Support Programme, along with their regular medical check-ups.

The elderly residents expressed their satisfaction with the quality of meals and facilities being provided to them.

The caretaker CM directed Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir and DGPR Punjab Rubina Afzal to address the concerns of former Nawa-i-Waqt columnist Athar Zamir, who is also living at Aafiat.

Provincial Minister Azfar Ali Nasir, Lahore deputy commissioner and Social Welfare Department officials were also present.

CM visits Children’s Hospital

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the Children’s Hospital in Lahore and inspected the treatment facilities being provided there.

He interacted with the parents to gauge their opinion of the medical facilities and directed the doctors to provide the best possible treatment to the children patients.

The CM showed compassion towards a grieving family and inquired about the

unfortunate incident that had led to the death of Kinza Fatima, a young girl who was poisoned by a close relative. The family members requested a postmortem, and the CM promptly ordered while assuring them of justice.

During his visit, Mohsin Naqvi praised the doctors for their dedication and commitment to treating a large number of child patients in the wards.

The Chief Minister also took the time to listen to the problems faced by people waiting in the lobby. He assured them that the hospital was working to extend emergency services and add new beds to accommodate the increasing number of patients.

He stressed the importance of providing quality treatment facilities to children as they were the bright future of the country. Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir was also present.