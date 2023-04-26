Share:

Peshawar - The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azam Khan, has initiated an investigation into the recent blast at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Police Station in Kabal Swat.

A two-member committee has been formed, consisting of the Home Secretary and Additional Inspector General of the Special Branch, to conduct the inquiry and determine the root cause of the incident. In a statement released on Tuesday, the Chief Minister stated that although the explosion appears to be the result of an accident, it cannot be confirmed with certainty whether it was an accident or a terrorist activity.

He expressed his disappointment over certain individuals using this tragic incident for political gain without first confirming the actual cause, which is unjust and disrespectful to the martyrs and their families. The Chief Minister emphasized the need for a thorough investigation to uncover the truth behind the incident.

Meanwhile, adviser to Prime Minister Engn Amir Muqam on Tuesday said that a high-level investigation will be conducted into the Kabal incident, in which central agencies will also be involved, so that the facts can come to light. He announced a financial package for martyrs and the injured, including civilian victims. Amir Muqam said that as soon as he heard the news of the incident, he concluded his engagements in Saudi Arabia and reached the place of the incident directly from the airport. He prayed for the martyrs on behalf of his leader Mian Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The adviser said that he has always stood with the people in times of trouble and will continue to stand with them in the future as well.

Later on, he visited the injured from the Kabal tragedy at Saidu Sharif Hospital and prayed for their speedy recovery.

Two-member high level committee formed to probe blast APP adds: A two-member high level committee has been formed to investigate the counter terrorism department’s police station blasts at Kabal in Swat district.

The committee comprising Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Abid Majeed and DIG Special Branch would probe the incident with different angles and would submit report at the earliest, police sources told APP on Tuesday.

The committee would examine evidences recovered from the blasts’ site. The committee was directed to initiate an investigation from all angles forthwith and submit a report as quickly as possible.