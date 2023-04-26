Share:

Peshawar - Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa paid a detailed one-day visit to Swat on Tuesday to review the situation following the Kabal CTD police station incident. He issued necessary orders and directives in response.

During his visit, the Chief Secretary also visited those injured and receiving treatment at Saidu Hospital, where he inquired about their welfare and instructed the hospital administration to provide free medical facilities to them.

Commissioner Malakand Division Shahid Khan, DIG Malakand Nasir Mehmood, Deputy Commissioner Swat Irfanullah, District Police Officer Shafiullah, and senior officials from the Health Department were present during the Chief Secretary’s visit. He later chaired a high-level meeting at Saidu Hospital to review the medical services available and possible for the injured.

Additionally, Chief Secretary Nadeem Chaudhry inspected the Kabal CTD police station and directed the authorities to expedite the investigation. He praised the professionalism and timely rescue measures of the personnel from the Pakistan Army, Police, and Rescue 1122 Swat. The Chief Secretary also attended the funerals of the two police martyrs in the police line and expressed his condolences to the bereaved.

He stated that his visit to Swat was on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan. He added that a thorough investigation of the incident has been ordered, with every aspect of the incident to be examined.