KAGHAN - The hilly resorts and lakes in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have attracted an influx of tour­ists during five days of Eidul Fitr enjoying its mesmerizing natural and mountainous beauty amid hide and seek between sun and clouds with great fun and excite­ment in the lap of birds chanting snow-clad valleys.

Arrived in a ‘carry van’ with hands clapping on the national song ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ at Saiful Malook and Anso lake in Upper Kaghan valley in Manshera district on last Sunday, the family of Profes­sor Ehtisham Khan of Peshawar was over the moon after visiting the famous oval shape lakes located in the lap of the snow-clad mountains of Malaka Parbath, enjoying the delectable cuisines of KP under an open sky amid laughter all around. Impressed by the crystal green­ish-blue water of the oval-shaped Saif-ul-Malook lake, the tourists with a big smile on their faces went around the natural wonder after enjoying lunch at ‘Dastarkh­wan’ under an open sky amid cold breeze and pleasant weather