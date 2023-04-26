Share:

RAWALPINDI - Two men were shot dead and an­other injured by rivals over land dispute in limits of police station Jatli, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday. Heavy contingent of police rushed to crime scene and collected evidence and record­ed statements of eye witnesses as part of their investigation.

Rescue 1122 moved the dead bodies and the maimed person to hospital for autopsy and medical treatment, he said. City Police Of­ficer took notice of double murder case and ordered SP Saddar Divi­sion to arrest the killers, he said.

According to him, a brawl oc­curred between Muhammad Ashraf and his nephews over land dispute in Jatli. He added the neph­ews of Ashraf opened indiscrim­inate firing while killing him, Ar­shad Mehmood and injuring Mohsin. After committing crime, the culprits managed to escape from the scene. Police have regis­tered case against the killers and began investigation. Meanwhile, Mandra police arrested a gang of 8 women for making attempts to kidnap a five months old baby. The detained women were identified as Amna, Shanad, Ain Bibi, Malai­ka, Chanda, Kajal, Nausheen and Nighat against case was registered.