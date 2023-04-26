Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu on Tuesday strongly condemned the attack on Swat Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station.

He prayed for the speedy re­covery of the personnel injured in the attack and said the entire na­tion stands with its security forces against the terrorists till the elimi­nation of anti-peace elements. The home minister said that ef­forts would continue to eradicate the scourge of terrorism.

He also prayed to Allah Al­mighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the be­reaved families to bear the loss­es with fortitude. The minister also prayed for early recovery of the injured.