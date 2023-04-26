Share:

LAHORE - Terming the audio leak involving for­mer Chief Justice of Supreme Court and PTI lawyer Khawaja Tariq Ra­heem a serious matter, Federal Min­ister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday called for forensic audit of the audio to ascertain the veracity of the conversation.

Addressing a press conference along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister Malik Ahmed Khan here, the law minister said that the audio leak had raised questions as various polit­ical matters and cases pending in the courts had been discussed in the au­dio tape. “The conversation in the au­dio leak is aimed to create rifts among the institutions and to further deep­en the prevailing crisis”, he maintained, adding that the country was passing through a tough situation and the purported conversation had the potential to further in­tensify it.

Azam Tarar further stated that matters pertaining to the fu­ture were discussed during the phone call which has strength­ened the perception that oust­ing of an elected prime minister of the PML-N in 2016-17 was also a pre-planned move.

To a question, the law min­ister said that some elements wanted to see the

government in contempt of court, but the government did nothing which came into the purview of contempt of court.

To another query regard­ing the audio leak, he said that it was an era of informa­tion technology and anything could come out. “It is not a matter of Pakistan only as it happens everywhere in the world”, he added.

Azam Tarar said that the Pa­kistan Muslim League-Nawaz believed in the supremacy of law and the Constitution and wanted transparency in all matters as it was utmost nec­essary for ensuring rule of law in the country. He said that peoples’ confidence in the na­tional institutions could be en­sured through transparency. The law minister further stat­ed that Parliament being the legislature and supreme insti­tution of the country was man­dated to make legislation as per the Constitution. He add­ed that Practice and Procedure Act was passed by the upper and lower houses of the Parlia­ment by using its constitution­al right, however, a ruling was given to stop the act before its imposition.

He said the Parliament and the political fora were the right place to discuss political mat­ters. In the past, courts had tried to avoid questions be­ing raised on political matters, Tarar said, adding when politi­cal matters were taken to court, it only harmed the country and the nation.

SAPM Malik Ahmed Khan said that references should be filed against the judges mentioned in the audio leaks. He also de­manded of the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take suo moto no­tice of the leaks.

He also said that interpreta­tion of the Constitution was a right and duty of the courts, however, they could not rewrite the Constitution. He alleged that various powers were abundant­ly misused in the courts includ­ing the suo motu powers partic­ularly in political matters.

He said the PML-N was nev­er afraid of going into elections, however, it wanted a level play­ing field for everyone so that no one could raise questions over the conduct of elections and their transparency.

He said a ruling was giv­en for conducting elections in the Punjab province in 90 days, whereas, the matter of elections in the Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa was set aside.

The SAPM said that conspira­cies were being hatched against the PML-N government from day one. There should prevail sanity and political discourse in the country to take things for­ward as the parliament was a supreme institution, he added.

Responding to a question, Ma­lik Ahmed Khan said that under the article 18 of the Constitu­tion, it was the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pa­kistan to conduct elections and they had to ensure implementa­tion over it.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that former Chief Jus­tice Saqib Nisar had gone too far in former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s enmity.

Asif’s comments came after an audio clip involving Nisar and Kh Tariq Raheem leaked on Twitter, which the minister said caused him “great pain”.

The minister also claimed that Nisar made baseless statements about Nawaz and his brother Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if, 14 or 15 years ago, which he said he could refute in the me­dia with the truth. He, however, did not elaborate on the state­ments any further.

Addressing Nisar directly, Kh Asif said, “You have taken re­venge from Nawaz Sharif and imposed punishment on him. How long will you continue to harbour this poison?”