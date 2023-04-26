Share:

Pakistan is currently facing a severe water crisis that threatens the country’s socio-economic development and ecological sustainability. The situation has been exacerbated by a combination of factors, including climate change, population growth, poor water management practices, and political inaction.

One of the main causes of the water crisis is the mismanagement of water resources. Pakistan’s water infrastructure is outdated and inadequate, with little investment in new dams, reservoirs, and canals over the past few decades. The country also lacks a comprehensive water management policy that can regulate water use and allocation in an equitable and sustainable manner.

In addition, population growth has put pressure on water resources, with more people consuming water for domestic, industrial, and agricultural purposes. Pakistan’s population is projected to reach 250 million by 2030, which will further exacerbate the water crisis if urgent measures are not taken.

To address the water crisis, Pakistan needs to adopt a comprehensive and integrated approach that involves a combination of measures, including investing in new dams, reservoirs, and canals to increase water storage capacity and improve water distribution networks, implementing efficient irrigation practices such as drip irrigation and sprinkler systems to reduce water wastage and improve crop yields, promoting rainwater harvesting, improving water governance and management by establishing a robust regulatory framework, and raising public awareness about the importance of water conservation and management through education and outreach campaigns.

TAHIR JAMALI,

Shaheed Benazirabad.